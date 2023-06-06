DECATUR (WCIA) — The last team to beat Charleston softball was the team the Trojans walked off in Monday’s super-sectional game at Millikin. Mt. Zion swept Charleston in a doubleheader last month, it’s a moment that started a rally for the Trojans, who scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take down the Braves 5-4, the 10th-straight victory for Charleston.

“There’s no words to describe how I felt, I was on the ground hands and knees watching that,” Charleston senior Karah Moore said about the end of the game. “I started to cry, everything poured out of me, I don’t even know how to explain it, it’s crazy, amazing.”

“That was a low point,” Charleston head coach Blain Mayhall said about losing two to Mt. Zion. “They beat us twice at their place, and ever since that moment, we had a good talk as a team and got back together and had some fun. When our teams having fun, then we roll.”



“We’ve kind of flipped a switch in some ways because we started to play more as a whole rather than individuals,” Moore added about the two losses to the Braves in May. “It’s really been the whole reason we’ve gotten here, because if we hadn’t started that back then then we wouldn’t be here now.”

“This is a big deal for our community, we had a good showing from our fans tonight,” Charleston head coach Blain Mayhall said. “I’ve had these girls since they were eight years old in travel ball, the seniors especially, and I can’t be more proud.”

Charleston advances to face Antioch in Friday’s Class 3A state semifinal game in Peoria. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger.