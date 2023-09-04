CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people barbecue for the Labor Day weekend or take a moment to rest, but a group of tennis players from Champaign competed in the Park District’s Annual Labor Day Tennis Tournament.

Organizers welcomed athletes of all ages for singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions. Paul Chang said he enjoys playing tennis with his friends, and it’s even better if they win a trophy.

“I really enjoy it. You know, we put in a lot of hard work. For the tournament, to win, you know, that is our goal, that is our dream,” Chang said. “Even though we are not professional players, but we enjoy it for the tournament in Champaign. Really amazing. I love it.”

The Labor Day Tournaments have been played for over three decades. Sunday’s matches awarded trophies to the third place winners. On Labor Day, athletes played for the championship.