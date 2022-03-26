CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The Champaign County YMCA Heat Swim Team is sending 12 swimmers to the 2022 Short Course YMCA Swimming Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. The team usually sends a few qualifying swimmers every year, but 12 is one of the biggest groups that have qualified in the team’s history.

This group of incredibly talented swimmers come from 7 area schools and practice year-round at the YMCA as well as Centennial High School’s pool. Most have been swimming from a young age, meaning many of these athletes have grown up on the Heat Swim Team.

Both the swimmers and coaches are incredibly proud.

It’s really special when they really put it on and they emphasize that we are one YMCA. It’s so cool! It’s a really cool event. Will Barker, YMCA County Heat Head Swim Coach.

Qualifying for Nationals is no easy feat. While there will be well over 500 swimmers at this event representing all corners of the country, there are tens of thousands of YMCA swimmers, meaning these swimmers are FAST!

Competition starts on Monday, March 28th and continues until Friday, April 1st at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. This is the first Nationals Meet in two years. The 2020 Nationals Meet was canceled due to the pandemic, and the 2021 Nationals Meet was held virtually; again due to the pandemic.

Our own Meteorologist Jack Gerfen is one of the assistant coaches for the team and he couldn’t be more proud!