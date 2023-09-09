CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a 2-0 start to their season, Champaign Centennial High School’s football team wasn’t as worried about their record as they were about making the trip to Friday’s game.

The Chargers were dealing with travel issues all day. A social media post circulated that they were trying to find a way to get to their away game in Peoria, and the news spread.

The booster club co-chair said that once the community heard the news, they scrambled to try and solve the situation. They were able to locate some buses to get the team to the game, but the team was then faced with another problem: the busses were running late.

“You know the kids I know, at least my son, I know they were worried. Were they going to get to play the game? Was it going to get moved to tomorrow?’ Jeff Brownsfield said. “And if it was moved to tomorrow, would the other team be able to find referees or were we going to be forced to forfeit the game if we weren’t able to get the transportation?”

Despite the late start, the busses eventually arrived and the Chargers made it to Peoria. The game stated about an hour late as a result.

A spokesperson for the Champaign School District declined to comment on the issue with the Charger’s transportation.