MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Going to the rodeo is a family affair for the Hanafin brothers and the Jess sisters. The two sets of siblings have been riding horses with their families for as long as they can remember.

“My dad’s done it for a long time,” Lilly Jess said. “I guess when we were introduced to horses we just kind of fell in love with it.”

“Rodeo’s been a part of my life forever,” Walker Hanafin said.

For 16-year old twins Khloe and Lilly Jess, when the Arthur natives aren’t riding together they are competing against one another.

“We get to pick on each other and stuff, but we also get to watch each other’s runs and give each other advice and stuff,” Khloe said.

“We pretty much do all of our practices and stuff together,” Lilly said. “We can help each other out.”

The twins main event is barrel racing, where the rider and the horse have to get around three barrels in the quickest time.

“It’s great. It’s a lot of fun,” Lilly said. “We’re pretty neck and neck a lot, but we’re always good sports about it.”

But there are plenty of other events in the rodeo, including team roping, which is what Argenta brothers Wylie and Walker Hanafin competed in at Monticello.

“Well in team roping, you got a header and a heeler. The header goes out and ropes the horns on the steer and the heeler comes on the heel side and tries roping the back feet,” Walker said.

Which is easier said than done. The Hanafin brothers spend anywhere between one to three hours every day practicing together.

“We can have some fights and stuff here and there, but we try to make it work at the end of the day,” Wylie said. “Better than having someone you don’t really know on the other side of the pin for you.”

And while they compete in the rodeo to come away with the prize, the siblings from Central Illinois love showing people in the audience what they love.

“You’re putting on a show, but you’re competing with yourself and you’re trying to make the best run you can and you’re trying to have fun,” Khloe said. “But also you’re showing other people that may not know what it is, you’re showing them your world.”