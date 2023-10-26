CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Centennial is heading to playoffs for the third year in a row, but this first game against Crete means a bit more to the players, after the Chargers lost last year to the Bulldogs. Now, the Chargers are out for blood for game one of the post season.

“A little bit of a return and I guess you could also say there’s probably a bit of a chip on our shoulder because we went there and lost last year, so we’d like to go back there and correct that,” Centennial head coach Kyle Jackson said. “So we’ve been talking about all those other factors, where we’re playing, it’s on grass, it could be raining, but really the reality is none of that matters if we don’t go play football.”

“We just want to get our get back on them,” Centennial quarterback Kellen Davis said. “We feel like we didn’t send the best team that we were last year, we just didn’t show that that game. We just want to show that we’re still one of the best teams in the area and doing that by winning a playoff game.”

The 10th seed Centennial will play the 7th seed Crete Monee Saturday at 1:00 p.m.