CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Following its first playoff win in 15 years, Centennial football is trending up to open the 2022 season. The Chargers’ numbers are up with 80+ players in the program to start training camp on Monday and optimism is high for head coach Kyle Jackson’s program following a 6-5 season that saw the 14th-seeded Chargers upset No. 3 seed Chicago Kenwood in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Several starting positions are up for grabs during training camp, including quarterback. Senior John Logan and sophomore Kellan Davis are the frontrunners to land the top spot under center. The offensive and defensive lines should be a strength for the Chargers though, according to Jackson, who added four-to-five starters return in the trenches. Raising the bar through elevated numbers and competition is something Jackson says will make the program better moving forward.

“It’s great to see the competition,” said Jackson. “It’s great to see, you know sometimes if you got a guy that knows he’ll have that spot, that guy can sometimes tend to get lazy or get complacent or comfortable. So it’s nice to see these young kids come in and fight for a spot and getting better and making each other better, because they’re competing, but they’re still being good teammates to each other and helping each other grow so we really love to see it.”

Centennial is scheduled to open the season at Urbana on Aug. 26th.