Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield gives back to Danville community Video

(WCIA) -- Trent Sherfield is giving back the best way he knows how: through football.

"Before even going to the NFL and reaching that goal, this has always been one of my dreams is just being able to have a camp," says Sherfield.

More than 150 kids showed up for Sherfield's first free camp Saturday at Danville High School. The younger ones got the chance to catch passes and have fun with the Arizona Cardinals receiver in the morning -- while high schoolers worked with Sherfield and his team of coaches later in the afternoon. And the former Vanderbilt standout had a good group of teachers with him, including Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and Cardinals DB Deatrick Nichols -- to go along with current Illini and Danville natives Caleb Griffin and Julian Pearl.

"Just wanted to bring them out here and instill some of the wisdom to some of the kids in the Danville community because I feel like they really need it," says Sherfield.

"To be able to give them opportunity and give them hope and show them that if you take care of your grades, if you take care of your behavior, you may get a chance to go on somewhere and do something," says Danville Football head coach Marcus Forrest.

Sherfield made the Cardinals roster last year as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. The former Vikings standout played in 13 games as an NFL rookie, starting twice. He caught 19 passes for 210 yards, including one touchdown.

"I was able to go out there the last couple of games and show that I can play and get my feet wet so in Year 2, trying to make a big jump," says Sherfield.

And he'll do it with the full support of his hometown. This isn't the first time Sherfield's been back in Danville. He raffled off a pair of game worn cleats in January, raising more than $1500 for the Vikings football program. And that's where the 6-foot-1 wide out feels like he can make the biggest difference, being a positive light to a community dealing with so much.

"Continually hearing about these tragic accidents that are happening, it really hurts me," says Sherfield. "Danville has a lot of great things in it, we all just have to come together and do those things and I just want to be one piece to the puzzle."

