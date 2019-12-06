Cardani ready for Illini home debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Centennial grad, and two-time state champion, Justin Cardani will wrestling in front of his hometown fans in the orange and blue for the first time on Friday night.

Cardani signed with Illinois after his senior season in 2018, but sat out the 2019 year as a redshirt. He moved up from the 113 pound weight class in high school to the 125 pound class in college, the lightest weight class. He says he’s more than ready.

“It was nice getting my feet in the water last year, just competing a little bit here and there and then this year going full in, it’s really nice,” Cardani said. “I feel like this year that anything is possible. I feel like I could go out there in March and compete to the best of my abilities and All-American.”

The Illini take on Northern Illinois at 7:00 in Huff Hall.