GILMAN (WCIA) — Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard is officially an Iowa Hawkeye. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound offensive lineman signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

“It’s been a long recruiting process since my sophomore year and to finally sign that paper and know we’re locked in for the next 4-5 years, it feels great,” Leonard said. “I had to take that opportunity right away. The way they develop offensive linemen, the way they have a great culture around that program, it was no question.”

Leonard was offered a scholarship by Iowa earlier this summer and committed shortly after. It’s the second D1 player to come out of Iroquois West in the last two years, with Cannon following his older brother Clayton to the Big Ten. Clayton was a freshman this fall at Illinois, meaning the two brothers will soon be competing against one another. In fitting older brother fashion, Clayton sported his Orange and Blue underneath his jacket at Cannon’s ceremony at the high school Wednesday.