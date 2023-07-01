SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Heading into the final round of the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield at 15-under par, former Illinois golfer Brian Campbell is starting to feel like himself again on the golf course.

The former PGA Tour pro missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, only playing in three tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour. The California native has now made seven cuts on the season, and is ranked 66th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings. After a 7th place finish at the Wichita Open and a good start to the weekend at Panther Creek Country Club, Campbell is certainly enjoying his golf at the moment.

“It’s honestly fun to be playing golf again,” Campbell said after his second round. “Everyone goes through injuries, I had my spell of injuries as well so I’m just really excited to be back out here and playing. To see some scores finally come is just icing on the cake.”

Campbell tees off for the final round at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.