FITHIAN (WCIA) — Cameron Lee is the position he always wanted to have, Oakwood football head coach. The former Comets standout, Illinois State offensive lineman and NFL undrafted free agent takes over the program he once played for after serving as an assistant under his predecessor Al Craig who resigned after last season.

Lee was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player before signing free agent deals with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. He takes over a Comets team that is coming off a 2-7 season after making back-to-back playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. Setting the tone early in training camp is Lee’s main goal.

“We just want to be super attentive to the details,” Lee said. “We want to be precise in everything that we do, super locked in. We’ve really tried to set a culture and a tone of being just detailed oriented and having a smooth operation. We want to go fast, we want to be physical, and we want to do the little things correctly. And so that’s what we’re doing right now, is just instilling things, just getting that stuff in their head like this is how this works, this is who we are, this is how we operate.”

Oakwood returns 10 players with about 35 in the program, including senior Dalton Hobick leading the offense under center once again. Competition in the backfield to find a starting running back is a big position battle for the Comets, who along with Hobick, will also get key contributions from Bryson Myers at tight end.

The Comets open the season Saturday, August 27th against Momence.