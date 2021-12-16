Brown wins Athlete of the Week

CERRO GORDO (WCIA) — Connor Brown is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Senior has had an outstanding start to the season, averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. That play has helped lead the Broncos to a 7-1 start. Last week they were put to the test in the Macon County Tournament, and they responded well going all the way to the championship game.

“It made us feel good to know we can play with teams like that cause people look over us because we’re just a small 1A school, not around a lot of big schools,” says Brown. “It felt good to play good against those types of teams and put our name out there.”

