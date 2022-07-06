WCIA — Brooks Coetzee is taking his game to the international stage. The Notre Dame senior outfielder and former Mahomet-Seymour standout received an invite to play on South African team in the U-23 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan in October. Coetzee is a dual citizen in both the United States and South Africa and is one of 24 players selected to compete.

The opportunity comes less than a month after Coetzee helped the Irish play in the College World Series in Omaha, Notre Dame’s first appearance on college baseball’s biggest stage in two decades.

“It was unreal, the support from back home, the support there and how many fans actually traveled. How many fans just popped up out of nowhere welcoming you to the bus, back to the bus. It was a circus in a sense, you’re constantly being watched, it was an experience I’ll always remember.”

In his fourth season, Coetzee hit .267 for the year with 12 home runs and 43 RBI for the Irish. The U-23 Baseball World Cup runs Oct. 14-23 in Taiwan.