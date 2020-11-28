BREAKING: Ohio State vs. Illinois football game canceled

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football will not play at Memorial Stadium on Saturday due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases on the Ohio State Football Team.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that head coach Ryan Day tested positive, and would not be coaching his team this weekend. The Buckeyes didn’t make the trip to Champaign, their plane was going to leave Columbus at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Saturday's game against Ohio State has been canceled after positive COVID-19 tests within the Buckeyes program.

Per an Illinois Athletics news release, head coach Lovie Smith says, “We are certainly disappointed that tomorrow’s game against Ohio State was cancelled. In these uncertain times, and having seen similar situations around the nation, we have always been aware that this could occur to us as well. All of us in collegiate athletics place the health and safety of our student-athletes at the highest level. We hope the Ohio State players and staff who have contracted the COVID virus recover quickly so they can continue their season.”

This game will be considered a no contest, Illinois is scheduled to play Iowa next at Memorial Stadium on December 5th.