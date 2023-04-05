ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Hear from Atlanta Braves manager and Macon, Ill. native Brian Snitker on growing up going to games in St. Louis, local players making it to the bigs, and fellow Central Illinois native Dylan Dodd joining the Braves rotation.
by: Andy Olson
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Hear from Atlanta Braves manager and Macon, Ill. native Brian Snitker on growing up going to games in St. Louis, local players making it to the bigs, and fellow Central Illinois native Dylan Dodd joining the Braves rotation.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now