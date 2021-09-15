Brandon Peters set to return, looks to give Illini offense spark against Maryland

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters is back and the super-senior is looking to give the Illini a spark after only scoring 14 points in a loss at Virginia last week. Peters has missed the past two games recovering from a shoulder injury after going down in the opener against Nebraska. Back-up Art Sitkowski played in his place, leading the Illini (1-2, 1-0 B1G) to a win over the Huskers after Peters exited after just 13 snaps.

“Guys don’t lose their jobs because of injuries,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “He’s (Brandon) healthy and ready to go now and bring something a little bit different to the table. And I’m excited to see where he’s at. He didn’t get very many snaps in that first game. It’s kind of like starting the season over at the quarterback position with him.”



“Brandon brings good energy,” Illinois running back Chase Brown said. “Dude is really smart and knows the offense better than anybody. And I think that’s what he’s going to bring, his smart football play and that’s going to really help us.”

Peters completed 3-of-4 passes for 35 yards against Nebraska, he was also sacked twice.

In other injury news, Illini head coach Bret Bielema announced safety Sydney Brown is good to go for Saturday’s game against Maryland. The junior DB left the game against the Cavaliers and did not return. Bielema also said redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. is “about a week away” from returning after getting hurt against UTSA. Bielema added the hope is to get the starter back for next Saturday’s game at Purdue.