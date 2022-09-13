CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There may be no better embodiment of how much Centennial has improved under head coach Kyle Jackson than running back Brandon Harvey.

“It was a big adjustment for him, and it was a big adjustment for us,” Harvey said about playing under Jackson.

Seeing varsity action as a freshman, Harvey had a front seat to the 0-9 season in 2019. But back in the present, the Chargers are aiming to match their best start in eight years.

“He was there that first year and got into those games at the end of the year,” Jackson said.



“Comparing that to now, it’s just like, our expectations weren’t as high as they are now,” added Harvey. “Seeing how much we’ve worked, and how far we’ve came, it’s really good to see.”

As big of a step as the Chargers have made in four years, Harvey has grown just as much. Now the main man in the backfield, Harvey has had a blistering start to 2022. He’s rushed for more than 150 yards in every game so far and finding the end zone five times in their Week 3 match-up against Peoria Richwoods.

“I didn’t know I was going to have this through three games, I mean obviously it’s great but I’m more worried about what the team does,” said Harvey. “I just go play my part, and I have one touchdown a game, five, it really doesn’t matter to me.”



“He’s done with sophomore, freshman, same why I’ve done,” Centennial sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis said. “It’s just good to look at him and see him being a leader and a mentor to me almost.”



“He’s rolling pretty well right now,” Jackson said about Harvey. “We’re going to keep feeding him, and keep riding him to a great senior year.”

Both Harvey and the Chargers want to keep the momentum going but in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week, all that matters is getting a W against the crosstown Maroons.

“It’s Central week, you know we want to go out there and win,” said Harvey.