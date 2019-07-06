Bosmans-Verdonk adds versatility to Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team is one step closer to a finished product as incoming freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has made his way to campus.

The Illini added three freshman to the team this year in Kofi Cockburn, Bernard Kouma, and Bosmans-Verdonk. Cockburn has been on campus for weeks, but the other two had not reported yet.

Until this weekend. The Belgian, Bosmans-Verdonk, is not in Champaign-Urbana. Giorgi Bezhanishvili posted a video of BBV on his Instagram on Saturday.

The team has not yet confirmed the state of Bosmans-Verdonk, but the 6’7 forward is just what Brad Underwood was looking for.

“I think that’s one of the things in this league that a lot of the teams have had. Size on the perimeter, who can stretch. He’s a guy that can play in ball screens. He’s a guy that can set ball screens and pop,” Underwood said. “His versatility is very good, and physically he’s 225 pounds, he’s got a body that’s a little more mature.”

The Illini leave for their foreign trip to Italy in just a couple of weeks.