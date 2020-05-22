Bobby Roundtree reflects one year after accident

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bobby Roundtree spoke to the media for the first time since since his accident that occurred just over a year ago. Roundtree suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a swimming accident in Florida, and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

“It didn’t feel like a year actually,” says Roundtree “My mom said it when I was at therapy, and I was like ‘wow, it’s been a long ride, and it’s not finished yet’. Seeing myself from the beginning and knowing that I’m going forward, it feels good knowing that everyone is saying I’ve been making big gains, and it’s only been a year. It makes me want to go harder actually.”

Today makes a year since the accident and still going strong pic.twitter.com/1sFhEx7mwR — Bobby Roundtree (@BobbyRoundtr97) May 18, 2020

The Illinois defensive end has been back in Champaign since January undergoing physical therapy, and he says the biggest goal for himself is regaining the strength to walk again.