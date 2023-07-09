MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour right-handed pitcher Blake Wolters was selected 44th overall Sunday by the Kansas City Royals in the 2nd round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-4 flamethrower struck out over 100 batters during his senior season with a 0.42 ERA. The fastball catches the eyes of Major League scouts, topping out at 99 miles per hour in-game. The former Bulldog has been named WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023.

Wolters becomes the highest drafted high schooler from the WCIA viewing area since Jayson Werth was selected 22nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1997 MLB Draft. He is committed to Arizona, and now has to decide whether to sign or go to school.