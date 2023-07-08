DANVILLE (WCIA) — Being back on his old stomping grounds at Danville High School brings back memories for Trent Sherfield.

“I was playing on the same exact field running up these same stairs and doing all these same exact things,” Sherfield said. “I want them to know that they can do the exact same thing and be in the same shoes that I’m in right now.”

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver made the trip back to Central Illinois to train with kids on the high school team before hosting his camp “Diamonds Amongst the Rough.”

“When I was growing up, if I would’ve had those resources and being able to see how far along I would’ve been so I want to be able to give that to those kids,” Sherfield said.

“It’s an awesome thing that he would even make it to that level and still think about the fact of coming back home,” Danville head coach Marcus Forrest said. “To come back pour into the kids pour into the community.”

And Sherfield wasn’t the only NFL player there, bringing along his former teammates and current Jaguars Christian Kirk and Tre Herndon. Danville native and former NFL linebacker Justin March and Sherfield’s Vanderbilt teammate Zaire Jones were also there.

“These kids can see these other guys that they see on TV and they can dream big and they can go out and get these accomplishments, these goals that they want,” Sherfield said.

For Forrest, watching his past players make such an impact on his current players couldn’t make him happier.

“It’s like being a proud father of somebody,” Forrest said. “You see how much he’s matured, how much he’s grown. How much he pours into others. How much even other NFL players respect him. That’s a great thing.”

“They see Trent, they see Justin March come from these small towns and man I can do it too so I think that’s the most important part,” Sherfield said.

Undrafted out of college, Sherfield has turned in a 6-year NFL career and now heads to New York to continue representing his hometown.