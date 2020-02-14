1  of  61
Closings
Argenta-Oreana CUSD #1 Armstrong Ellis CUSD #61 Armstrong Twp. High School Bement School CUSD #5 Bismarck-Henning CUSD #1 Busy Bee Learning Center Campus Cooperative Preschool Central A&M Cerro Gordo School District #100 Champaign Head Start Champaign Unit 4 Circle Academy - Vermilion Clinton Danville Christian Academy Danville Dist. 118 Decatur Public Schools District #61 Deland-Weldon Faith Christian in Monticello First Baptist Christian Church Georgetown-Ridge Farm Gibson City-Melvin Sibley Greenview School District Heritage School District Heyworth Hoopeston School District Immanuel Lutheran School Danville Iroquois West Judah Christian Mahomet-Seymour Maroa-Forsyth Meridian Milford Monticello Christian Academy Monticello CUSD #25 MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Mt. Pulaski Newell Twp Senior Transportation Oakwood Pawnee School District #11 Paxton-Buckley-Loda Piattran-Piatt County Transportation Potomac Grade School Rantoul City Schools Rantoul Head Start Rantoul Township High School READY Program - Champaign Rochester Schools Rossville-Alvin Unit 7 Safe Christian Academy in Sidell Salt Fork Sangamon Valley Savoy Head Start Schlarman Academy South Fork School District 14 St. Malachy St. Thomas School in Philo Urbana Head Start VASE/Middle Fork Warrensburg-Latham West Champaign Head Start Westville CUSD #2

Big Time Basketball: Intensifies

Local Sports

by: Matt Adams

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) –- Illinois basketball hits the road for a key two game road trip, but they’ll likely do it without their best player.

Ayo Dosunmu went down on the last play of the Michigan State game Tuesday night with a left knee injury. While not serious, an MRI revealed no structural damage, his status is still unknown. Head coach Brad Underwood said Friday morning he’s listed as “day-to-day” with the sophomore guard.

WCIA 3 sports Director Bret Beherns joins several reports around the Big Ten in this digital only show: Big Time Basketball

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss