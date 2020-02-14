Big Time Basketball: Intensifies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) –- Illinois basketball hits the road for a key two game road trip, but they’ll likely do it without their best player.

Ayo Dosunmu went down on the last play of the Michigan State game Tuesday night with a left knee injury. While not serious, an MRI revealed no structural damage, his status is still unknown. Head coach Brad Underwood said Friday morning he’s listed as “day-to-day” with the sophomore guard.

