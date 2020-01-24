Big Time Basketball: Illinois tied for first

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) -– The grind of the Big Ten schedule continued this week with five games last weekend and eight more during the week. Eleven of the 14 teams in the conference received votes in one of the major polls, with five teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Illinois basketball is tied for first in the Big Ten Conference. Not many people saw that coming but eight games in, the Illini are 6-2 and sit tied atop the league with Michigan State.

Watch Big Time Basketball to get caught up on all of this week’s action, with reports from around the conference. WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns recaps the win against Purdue and looks ahead to tomorrow’s matchup at Michigan, a place Illinois hasn’t won since 2010.