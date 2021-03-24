Big Ten updates attendance policy, still no public tickets available for Illinois games

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten took another step towards welcoming fans back in the stands Wednesday by transferring all decision making on attendance to schools, based on local health guidelines and restrictions. It’s a move made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office, according to a release by the conference.

The update starts immediately and includes spring football games. Illinois isn’t quite ready to move to that level yet though. Currently, only two tickets will be available for each student-athlete to hand out to immediate family members (parents and siblings). A school spokesperson said a campus committee continues to evaluate the policy, which could be changed in time to allow a limited amount of the general public to attend baseball or softball games this spring, along with the Illini football spring game on April 19. For now, it means only family will be at Illinois Field and Eichelberger Field for the team’s home openers this weekend.

“I think the Big Ten relaxing the policy is a good thing for us,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said. “The thing that I’m most disappointed in at least right now is that the visiting team, they’re not going to get any fans in and I just think that’s tough from a parent standpoint, not having the opportunity to see your son play. I understand everything, again I’m not knocking anybody or anything, it’s just a disappointment for everybody involved.”

The decision follows the announcements by the conference on March 4, 2021, to allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, and on March 9, 2021, to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference championships and tournaments. The goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to local decision-making in consultation with public health departments and university medical experts.

Procedures for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten championships, tournaments and regular season competitions will be designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.