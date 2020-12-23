Bielema turns attention to hiring coaching staff: “It’s going to be paramount to find those guys”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema isn’t giving away any names of potential targets for his 10 assistant coaches but he has a good idea of who he’s targeting.

“I do know that it’s a process of building the right staff,” Bielema said during his introductory press conference on Monday. “There’s really four facets of your program that are really untouchable, and that’s your offensive and defensive coordinators, your special teams coordinator, and the director of strength and conditioning who runs all the programs when they’re not on the field. It’s going to be paramount to find those guys, put them in a position they are, and let them have success.”

Bielema met with each member of former head coach Lovie Smith’s staff on Monday. Just a few hours later, offensive coordinator Rod Smith announced on Twitter his time with the program was over. While several coaches could interview on Bielema’s new staff, it’s expected most will depart.

“It’s definitely not anymore and simple than to be on the same page,” Bielema said about what he’s looking for in a staff. “Have great communicators, have great teachers and let them do their job. I think about when I left my first institution, it was really in a facet to get more money for my assistants and I quickly realized money isn’t everything. It’s more along, we’ve got to find 10 assistants to fit our mold and mode of operation.”

Bielema will have more money and resources to work with than his predecessor. Josh Whitman told WCIA 3 on Monday during a 1-on-1 interview that the assistant coach salary pool will be upwards of $5 million per year, that’s nearly one million more than Smith had to work with.