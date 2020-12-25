Bielema: “Roster is going to be evolving”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The cameras are off and the lights have dimmed on the introductory press conference, now is when the hard work starts for Bret Bielema.

He has already gotten a start on recruiting, Thursday he offered a 2023 tight end from St. Louis.

But Bielema will be able to build his roster unlike any coach before him. Coaches expect the NCAA to let players transfer this year without having to sit out. Next year’s roster already got a boost thanks to lineman Doug Kramer and Alex Palzchewski announcing their return. Bielema is already hearing from people interested in joining.

“I immediately was contacted by a number of coaches and players that were interested in transition, specifically here to the University of Illinois,” says Bielema. “Now as we begin to evolve, transition within our program as well as outside in. The urgency is now and the roster is going to be evolving.”

Bielema still has to fill the spots of his assistants. He hopes to have those in place by early next year.