Bezhanishvili bringing energy, production to Illini frontcourt after sophomore struggles

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Giorgi Bezhanishvili always brings a smile, personality and plenty of energy but often times in the past, that didn’t necessarily help the loveable 6-foot-9 Illini forward. A sophomore slump brought the Rustavi, Georgia back off his freshman high, where he shined for Illinois averaging 12.5 points for the season in a starring role. After starting the first 57 games of his career, Bezhanishvili was moved out of the starting rotation in February. He scored just 24 points in the final seven games before the season was canceled due to COVID-19, leaving his role and production in question coming into this season. After starting center Kofi Cockburn announced he was returning, one of the biggest questions was could the two play together? But through 10 games, Bezhanishvili has bought into his role as a rotational player, averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, playing 17.8 minutes a night. In Big Ten play, Bezhanishvili is shooting 77 percent from the field.

“It’s channeled in the right direction,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said of Bezhanishvili’s energy. “It’s channeled in a positive action and format that’s conducive to him being the best basketball player and us being the best basketball team and when Giorgi’s in that frame of mind, he thinks he’s the best player on the court and he might be in a lot of cases.”

“He just brings a lot of help for us,” Cockburn said. “A lot of physical help, a lot of mental help and just getting us going and bringing us energy every day.”

Bezhanishvili and Cockburn have been playing more at the same time here lately. How much they’re on the court at the same time depends on match-ups.

“Earlier in the year with Jermaine (Hamlin) out, we spent almost exclusively him guarding Kofi, playing at the five,” said Underwood. “So we didn’t play a lot with them together early. We’ve been working on that a lot more and today (against Indiana) we had to dial that up.”

Underwood is encouraged with Bezhanishvili’s development but more so his attitude, after COVID-19 kept him on campus all summer, when everyone else got to go home.

“I have so much respect for Giorgi in a lot of facets because one, very few players in America have gone through what that young man has gone through with COVID and not being home,” Underwood said. “Giorgi Bezhanishvili stood on this campus by himself the entire time of COVID. And you think about that as a 20-year old or 21-year old and what that would be like.”