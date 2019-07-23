Bears’ Pace praises Trubisky ahead of training camp

DECATUR (WCIA) — Heading into his third year in the NFL, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has the full support of his general manager. Ryan Pace praised his former first round draft pick during the team’s season opening press conference on Sunday.

“The word that comes to mind for me is incremental improvement, steady incremental improvement and we’ve seen him do that,” Pace said. “And as long as he just keeps on that pace, steady incremental improvement, we’ll be happy. You know you can feel his confidence growing, we talked about that, chemistry, continuity, all those things going into year two and that’s going to continue as we go forward.”

The Bears kicked off their centennial season celebrations in Decatur over the weekend, hosting several fan activities in the original home of the franchise.