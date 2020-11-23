Baylor head coach tests positive for COVID-19, play Illinois in 10 days

WACO, Texas (WCIA) — Ten days before Illinois is supposed to face-off against No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic, the Bears head coach Scott Drew announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following Friday’s team-wide testing, I was notified I had tested positive for COVID-19, ” said Drew in a statement. “The good news is the rest of our team tested negative on Friday and again today, and this was our first positive test in the last 12 weeks, so we are on track to open the season Wednesday.”

Drew says he is feeling well and believes he caught it from home. Assistant head coach Jerome Tang will serve as the interim coach when the Bears begin their season.

Illinois is scheduled to play Baylor Dec. 2 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.