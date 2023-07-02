SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — A stress free tap in on the 72nd hole was all Paul Barjon had to win the Memorial Health Championship. The Frenchman started the day with the lead and didn’t look back, carding five birdies on the front nine alone on his way to a 65, securing his second professional win.

“My caddy and I looked at previous scores before the week and we knew that you had to make quite a few birdies out here and try to avoid bogeys as much as possible,” Barjon said. “I think we did that, we only made three this week, so I think that was the key, everybody’s making a lot of birdies.”

Three former Illini made the cut and Brian Campbell, Michael Feagles and Adrien Dumont de Chassart all had an impressive week. In just his third professional start, Dumont de Chassart has his third straight top 10. The Belgian capped off his week carding a 63, including a stretch of six straight birdies on the back nine.

“A great week, especially an eight-under round today, that helps a lot,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I feel a little frustrated with my game the first three rounds, so it was nice to come out today and shoot a low one.”

After making the cut on the number, Feagles rallied in the final 36, posting his best Korn Ferry Tour score to par, carding -19 for the week. A Sunday 65 leaves him confident moving forward.

“There are huge takeaways, all positives,” Feagles said. “To get in contention out here is hard and to stay in contention is even harder, so for me to just play solid the past 54 holes, it gives me a lot of momentum and confidence.”

It’s a wrap from the Memorial Health Championship, all three Illini and the rest of the Korn Ferry tour players will get a much deserved break with no event next week, as it heads into the home stretch of the KFT, just 10 events left before those PGA Tour cards are handed out.