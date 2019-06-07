Barger on MLB Draft: "I'm more ready" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Alec Barger took a chance on himself this time last year, turning down the Milwaukee Brewers, who picked the former Central baseball player in the 16th round of the MLB Draft. Barger decided to honor his commitment to North Carolina State instead of turning pro. And even though he fell one round this year, going in the 17th to the Atlanta Braves, Barger says he wouldn't trade his year with the Wolfpack.

"I think now I'm more ready for the professional scale," Barger said. "I think a year in the ACC really helped and I think now I'm ready to really attack."

To make things even better, the Braves also selected his former Maroons teammate Tanner Gordon in the 6th round. The two will report to Danville, Virginia this weekend together and begin their pro careers on the same rookie ball club.

"The fact I'll be able to be teammates with Tanner Gordon starting things off, it's amazing, I can't even put it into words," Barger said.