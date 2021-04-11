Austin Hutcherson could fill gaps on Illini roster, adding boost to guard position

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini are down three of their best guards, with Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier deciding to turn pro, and Adam Miller leaving for the transfer portal. A healthy Austin Hutcherson could help fill the gaps on the Illini roster.

The redshirt junior sat out the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules, and also missed last season. He spent it in California to rehab multiple stress fractures in his back. During his sophomore year at Wesleyan, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, leading the conference in scoring. The Division III transfer has never played in a Division I game yet, but head coach Brad Underwood is excited for the 6-foot-6 guard to get healthy and suit up.

“We saw him as a healthy student athlete when he first got here and he was terrific, and has a very promising future, but you got to make sure that young man in healthy first and foremost,” says Underwood. “He’s an elite shooter, with a lot of length. He was a guy that has a certain skill set, he’s never worn the uniform at this level, but there’s tremendous potential there because of his flexibility and versatility.”

Underwood says he’s been in communication with Hutcherson weekly, but doesn’t have a timetable for his return to campus.