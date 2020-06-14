Area football coaches staying hopeful for fall season

(WCIA) — Several area football teams returned to the field this week for workouts. Currently weightlifting and physical fitness is all that’s currently allowed under the IHSA’s return-to-play guidelines, but even though teams were able to meet in person this month coaches still have concerns if the fall season will happen.

“I’m pretty nervous, but I’ve drove myself crazy with getting back into the weight room and all the ‘what-if’s’,” says Arcola head football coach Nick Lindsey. “I think we can find some sort of way to get back on the field in the fall.”

The decision mostly falls on Gov. J. B. Pritzker and if in-person learning will resume for the 2020-2021 academic year. If students can’t meet for classes, it will be difficult for the IHSA to bring high school sports back to full capacity. Football season is scheduled to start on August 10, and the first game can be held on August 28. St. Joseph-Ogden head coach Shawn Skinner is keeping his athletes ready if the season starts on time.

“There’s no hypothetical here. The hypothetical is just you can’t worry about it,” says Skinner. “We’re preparing as if we’re going to play in eleven Fridays from now, and we’ll do our best to get ready.”

Some towns have been playing high school football since the 19th century. Tuscola’s football program dates back to 1895. Head coach Andy Romine can’t fathom what it will be like if football doesn’t happen this year.

“I’m hopefully, very hopeful,” says Romine. “I don’t really want to know what Tuscola high school or any other high school around looks like without high school sports. Football is important here.”