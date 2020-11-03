Area catholic schools won’t get a high school basketball season

(WCIA) — The Office of Catholic Schools in the Peoria Diocese has decided to not let high schools participate in the IHSA high school basketball season this year. Schlarman Academy and St. Thomas More are among the schools in the Peoria Diocese, and won’t be able to play this season.

According to an email sent from St. Thomas More High School, it’s stated that Peoria’s Office of Catholic Schools made the decision “based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high risk level of potential COVID exposure.”

After Governor Pritzker made boys’ and girls’ basketball a high risk sport on Tuesday, the IHSA went against his guidance on Wednesday, announcing plans to move forward with the season. The IHSA said it would be up to schools districts to decide if they wanted to allow their athletes to play high school basketball.