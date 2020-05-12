Area athletes look to defend National Championship at next level

(WCIA) — Luke Lehnen is ready to take on his biggest role yet. The Glenwood quarterback will compete for starting spot with North Central College–the defending Division III Football National Champions.

“I’ve been tested my whole life, and just growing up I’ve always wanted to win, I’ve always been that competitor,” says Lehnen.

North Central was led last season by quarterback Broc Rutter who signed undrafted to the San Fransisco 49’ers in April. Lehnen is ready to be the next man up, even as an incoming freshman.

“We play against really tough schools every year, and for us being able to play against them every year is just big for us and big for me helping me grow as a player,” says Lehnen. “Beating those teams gives me confidence I can do great things.”

The All-State quarterback led the Titans to the semifinals of the 6A playoffs last fall. He’ll be joined in Naperville by several other area athletes. The Central A&M duo Jacob Paradee and Jeske Maples helped lead the raiders to the 1A State Title game. They hope to build on their success at the next level.

“After seeing them win a national championship and building our high school program back to the top,” says Maples on his decision. “I didn’t really want to go down to anything else, and that was a huge part of it.”

“Their goal is to win it all, it shouldn’t just be to have a winning record, they want to go all the way,” says Paradee. “It’s a little scary being the top dog at Central A&M, and then being a freshman again, but I’m excited to go up there and get started.”

Paradee was also an All-State honoree, along with St. Terea defensive back Joey Staab. They’ll make the transition from opponents to teammates–Staab is also signed with the Cardinals.

“It means a lot. I’ve been working 4 years to play college football, and to be looked at by a team that won a national championship is is pretty great,” says Staab.

“To see them playing for the championship, and then winning it, it was a pretty cool experience to see that happen,” says Lehnen.

The Central Illinois football stars are hoping to be in those shoes next season, as they head from success at the state-level, to the spotlight of the national stage.