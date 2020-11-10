Apollo Conference won’t start basketball season on time due to COVID-19

WCIA — The Apollo Conference won’t start the basketball season on time due to COVID-19, deciding to stick with IDPH, ISBE and Gov. Pritzker guidelines. League leaders met on Tuesday to discuss the move and put the season on hold, according to multiple people close to the situation. Several individual school districts around the area have voted to postpone but the Apollo becomes the first area conference to announce it will be sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHSA Board of Directors voted on Oct. 28 to allow teams to start the season as originally scheduled, with practices on Nov. 16 and games to follow on Nov. 30. That left individual districts with the decision on whether or not to play. The lack of insurance coverage for COVID-19 is the biggest issue, along with potential litigation that could make school administrators personally liable for damages in a lawsuit. If schools choose to go against IDPH guidelines, they could face having to cover costs in a lawsuit.

The IHSA Board of Directors plans to meet on Wednesday for an update session to discuss its plan moving forward. If a formal meeting is called to order, they could make a formal decision, including going forward with their plan, delaying the season, moving it, or even canceling it all together.

The Apollo Conference is a seven-team league including Charleston, Effingham, Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, Mt. Zion and Taylorville. Teutopolis is also playing this season only as part of the Apollo.