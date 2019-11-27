Another blowout win for the Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois used a 21-0 first half run to take control of the game and continued that to the second half in a 117-65 win over Lindenwood.

Ayo Dosunmu lead the way with 24 points, five assists, and four steals. Da’Monte Williams scored a career high 18 points. Trent Frazier made five 3’s on his way to 17 points. Kofi Cockburn failed to record a double-double, ending his three game double-double streak.

“So much of our offense in the past has been predicated by our turnovers, and forcing them. Now we’re starting to play pretty good offense, we’re starting to run good offense and we’re sharing the ball, and when we can play with that pace and that speed, it was fun to see tonight,” Brad Underwood said.

“Today we were probably average, we blew a couple of assignments, and we didn’t take care of some things, that we had got to take care of in practice, and I knew we’re getting better and better,” Dosunmu said. “Like I said, every time we come in we’re just getting better and better. That’s what it’s all about–just getting better and better each game.”

“Coach Underwood says it’s the little things that win games, so I just try to go out there and do all the little things so we can win games,” Da’Monte Williams said.

Illinois is now 6-1 on the season, they host Miami next week for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.