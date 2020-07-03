Andres Feliz gets second chance in the Orange and Blue

COLUMBUS (WCIA) — Andres Feliz is getting a second chance to wear the Orange and Blue. Feliz is one of several former Illini playing with ‘The House of Paign’ in The Basketball Tournament.

“There’s a lot of Illini that have got on [this team] in these past few years, and I’m one of them to be here, and I’m super excited to. I’m looking forward to playing with these guys and to show and represent the Illinois nation,” says Feliz.

After his senior year was cut short, he’s getting another shot to play on a big stage. The former Illini guard was gearing up for his first postseason appearance, but the Big Ten and NCAA tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. He was coming off a season averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He didn’t get a chance to compete on College basketball’s biggest stage, but is grateful for the opportunity to wear the Orange and Blue again.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t go to the March Madness, it was really hard for me especially since it was my senior year,” says Feliz. “So to me just trying to look forward and to have another opportunity to be here.”

Feliz is joined by other former Illini including Malcolm Hill, Michael Finke, Leron Black, and Nnanna Egwu. The No.16 House of Paign will tip-off at 7 P.M. CT on ESPN. They will face No.17 War Tampa in the first round.