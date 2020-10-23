Allegretti still keeping tabs on the Orange and Blue

KANSAS CITY (WCIA) — Former Illini standout Nick Allegretti will be watching his alma mater Friday night from Kansas City.

The two-time Illinois captain is set to make his first NFL start this weekend, as the Chiefs visit the Broncos in Denver. The seventh round draft pick got a lot of playing time Monday night at Buffalo after an injury and made the most out of his chance to play. Now he is rooting for the Orange and Blue.

“I’m really excited,” says Allegretti. “I Texted the O-line today. Those are the guys I played with, almost all of them since we were a pretty young team my last two years. I’m really excited for that, it’s going to be a good game, little bit of underdogs which I know will put an extra chip on their shoulders. I don’t know if they needed it but it’ll help.”

Allegretti won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs as a rookie last season.