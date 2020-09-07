Alison Jones runs Boston Marathon virtually in St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — For the first time in 124 years the Boston Marathon wasn’t held in Boston. Due to the pandemic, Alison Jones ran the race virtually on Labor Day.

Jones qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon after running the Illinois Marathon in 2019 with a qualifying time of 3:30. This marked the second Boston Marathon for Jones, but she ran all 26.2 miles around St. Joseph this year.

“I think it’s pretty cool to be a part of history,” says Jones. “When they announced it was going to be ran virtually, there I knew right away that I was going to do it. There was no doubt.”

The Boston Marathon doesn’t come to St. Joe very often, but for Jones that meant plenty of family and friends could be there to cheer her on. Some friends even decided to join her for parts of the race.

“I don’t know that I could have done the pace without them, so it helped to have them run the race with me,” says Jones. “I feel I had definitely more of an adrenaline rush this race just having everybody around the course.”

“Seeing her, and all her hard work throughout the summer and the highs and lows of things getting cancelled, and to see her actually come through and finish was awesome,” said Jones’ husand, Jason.

Jones crossed the finish line in 3 hours and 29 minutes–a personal record for the St. Joe resident.

The 2020 Boston Marathon was originally scheduled for April 20, 2020. Runners who decided to participate in the virtual event had between September 7-14 to run the race.