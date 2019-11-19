Alaina Bowie signs with Butler

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A three-time IHSA All-Stater Alaina Bowie signed to continue her golf career at Butler University on Tuesday.

The St. Thomas More grad finished in the top-25 at state in all four of her high school years, with three of those being top-10 finishes. She also lead her STM to state as a team in three of her four seasons.

“Being surrounded by family and friends that have been there through the good days and the bad days was super motivational,” Bowie said. “Honestly it was more nerve wracking than some of the tee offs I’ve had.”