After 33 years, Hall bros. racing not slowing down anytime soon

THOMASBORO (WCIA) — Brothers Mark and Tim Hall grew up with a need for speed.

“Our Dad was a motorcycle announcer and we grew up at the motorcycle races and that’s how we kind of caught the motor sport bug,” Mark Hall said.

“I think that’s where the influence rubbed off on us,” Tim Hall said. “Like, ‘Man, that’s cool these guys race, that’s what I want to do I want to be a racer,” and I knew I was going to race something.”

But instead of motorcycles, they turned their attention to trucks. It started as a hobby just racing them down the street, but eventually those trucks grew bigger than what their two-car garage could hold. The Champaign-natives started the Hall Brothers Racing Company in the 80’s, which now holds a fleet of seven monster trucks.

“When we started we just thought we would go out and have some fun with it and see where it goes,” Mark said. “I never ever dreamed it would turn into all this.”

One of their vehicles includes ‘The Raminator.’ It’s the fastest monster truck in the world, hitting a record speed of over 99 miles per hour. They broke the Guinness World Record in 2014, which is just one of their many accolades. They’ve earned over a dozen 4-Wheel Jamboree Series championships with ‘The Raminator’, and continue to race around the world year-round.

“You get to see a lot of people, you get to meet a lot of people,” Tim said. “We’ve raced in every NFL arena, every NBA stadium, we’ve raced at the State Farm Center, so that’s the really cool part of the job.”

‘The Raminator’ has been seen by thousands of people around the world, but the person who ignited their passion for racing isn’t here to see it today.

“Our dad passed away before we signed with Chrysler,” Mark said. “And so he was there for all the year’s we’ve struggled, and then wasn’t when we sort of made it. But I know he’s up there giving us a big thumbs up.”

Chrysler is the brother’s biggest sponsor. And for 33 years and counting, they’re not planning on slowing down anytime soon.