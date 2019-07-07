Adam Miller grinding in Peoria before senior year of high school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The book isn’t completely closed on the 2019 recruiting class for Brad Underwood and the Illini, but the main focus is shifting towards 2020. Their top target for the class is familiar with central Illinois already. Adam Miller is back in Peoria working out before his senior year at Morgan Park.

WMBD’s Kurt Peglar caught up with Miller while in Peoria.

When Adam Miller returns to Peoria in the summer it’s part pleasure but mainly business.

“I get home sick sometimes,” Miller said. “It’s good to see my main guy and work with some of my trainers down here. Give them some love.”

His main guy is David Williams, with whom he’s trained since seventh grade. Miller is getting ready to enter his senior year at Morgan Park and is one of the most recruited players in the nation.

“He has worked hard, he deserves everything he gets,” Williams said. “I believe he’s a Top 10 kid in the country. I’ve said that from the start.”

Miller is entering a key stretch in his summer. It’s his last year playing in July AAU tournaments, his last opportunity to play in front of big time college coaches on a national stage.

“A lot of people don’t get to do it. So when you get that chance, you’ve got to take it. When you see those college coaches out there, you can’t freeze.,” Miller said. “There’s some teams A lot of schools jumping in , trying to jump in to see what I’ve got to get the best out of me.”

He made a visit to Louisville recently and says North Carolina, Wake Forest, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois are schools that he sees a lot on the AAU circuit. In his head he has a short list of schools he’ll consider as finalists. By the end of the summer he may make that list public.

“I thought I should wait it out because you never want to lose a chance,” Miller said. “It’s a really hard decision and I’ve been thinking about it every day.”

Illinois currently has no commitments for the 2020 class.