A year full of firsts for Illini football

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Year four has finally sprung results for the Illini under Lovie Smith, with six wins under their belt and two games to go.

Illinois used their bye week to hit the recruiting trail and pitch the progress they’ve shown on the field that last month. The celebration on the field in East Lansing gave the program a feeling that they haven’t had in a long time.

“We’ve gone through a lot of first time things that we saw ourselves doing and they’re becoming a reality and that’s always good,” Lovie Smith said. “When you’re involved with raw emotion it’s pretty neat. You guys know that our band, they stood for the entire game. Barry does a great job with them. They stood for the entire game and to see all the young people from the University of Illinois celebrating like that, man, special time.”

Illinois travels to Iowa City for a date with the Hawkeyes on Saturday.