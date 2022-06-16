BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Twenty-seven of the area’s best senior football players are getting one last chance to strap on the pads as high schoolers this week, playing in the 48th annual Shrine Game. The all-star game benefits the Shriners Hospital with five days full of activities, practice and community service for the athletes and coaches.

“It’s great, it’s exciting to be out here with the best of the best,” former Centennial running back Braylon Peacock said. “I feel like I earned this and I feel like I’m supposed to be here. I’m just going to come out here and have fun.”

“It’s just a great honor,” former Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle said. “There’s a lot of athlete’s that didn’t get to come here. It’s a great honor to be here and able to play.”

“I think a lot of people see it’s their dream to get selected as an All-Star, but it means more than just another game,” former Mahomet-Seymour receiver Dream Eagle said. “It’s about the whole time with the Shriners. It’s just the bigger picture.”

The Shrine Game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington on the Illinois Wesleyan campus.

Red Team

NameSchoolPositionHeightWeightClassHead Coach
Keegan GloverBenton HSQB6’11653aJustin Groves
Brylan PhillipsMacArthurQB5’111805aDerek Spates
Joey SprinkleMonticelloQB6’21953aCully Welter
Liam MickleWoodstock HSQB6’12055aMichael Brasile
Rhamareon RobyLena-WinslowRB5’101751aRic Arand
Elliot CassemReed-CusterRB6’12103aGavin Johnston
Garret WilliamsCamp PointRB5’111551aBrad Dixon
Thomas BorgesWashingtonRB5’91706aDarrell Crouch
Omari RhinehartMundeleinRB6’01757aVince DeFrancesco
Tyler SmithPaxton-Buckley-LodaRB5’91903aJosh Pritchard
Easten SchislerAbingdon/AvonWR5’101551aRick Quinn
TJ GriffinAmos Alonzo Stagg WR6’22008aColt Nero
Dream EagleMahomet-SeymourWR6’21855aJon Adkins
Kyle LeonardCarrollton HSWR6’22001aNick Flowers
Braylon PeacockChampaign CentennielWR5’81606aKyle Jackson
Colton ProvostBishop McNamaraWR5’101752aRich Zinanni
Caden AlbrechtRiver RidgeWR6’61808manDoug Nicholas
Corbin HickeyJohnston CityWR6’11902aTodd Thomas
Gus AbellRoutt Catholic High SchoolTE6’72501aBarry Creviston
Ben KleinEl Paso-GridleyTE6’22052aTanner Benedict
Nate AndersonOrangevilleTE6’21808manBill Meier
Tyler BohnertU.T. East MolineTE6’11856aNick Welch
Peter JohanikWheaton AcademyOL6’02254aJJ Johanik
Kevin HuelsLake ZurichOL6’22607aRon Planz
Bradley KnepperSouth BeloitOL6’53158manJim Morrow
Jack WelthaBloomington HSOL6’12256aScott Godfrey
Tyler WetherallRochester HSOL6’22254aDerek Leonard
Chris MuellerBelleville EastOL5’112608aMichael Harrison
Chris HaggardFarmington HSOL6’02402aToby Vallas
John RathbunTremontOL6’12252aZach Zehr
Dexter RickettsWest CentralOL5’102308manJason Kirby
Alex ValdezConant HSOL6’33308aBryan Stortz
Josh SanderHinsdale SouthOL6’63106aMike Barry
Evan AntonioLexington/RidgeviewOL6’22251aHal Chiodo
Logan BartleyParis HSOL6’42904aJeremy Clodfelder
Ihzel BrownAlton HSOL6’22257aEric Dickerson
Ivan JonesCarterville HSOL5’112154aBrett Diel
Malachi JonesYorkville High SchoolDB6’11857aDan McGuire
Symondrea BrownCahokia HSDB5’111804aOrlando Gooden
Michael CunninghamWinnebagoDB6’01703aMark Helm
Ben MeinhartNewton DB5’91553aJason Fulton
Justen GreenSt. Thomas MoreDB6’11958manNathan Watson
Liam BarrVilla GroveDB5’101851aHeath Wilson 
Edward RobertsJersey CommunityDB6’11705aRic Johns
Jordan JonesSouth ElginS5’111758aDragan Teonic
Chase ThomasBenton HSS6’11753aJustin Groves
Niko Powe JrKewaneeS6’01954aBrad Swanson
Beau EdwardsArcola S5’101751aNick Lindsey
Will DoetchNorth BooneS5’111753aRyan Kelley
Gavin OsmanAnna-JonesboroS6’31853aBrett Detering
Adrian PalosHarlemILB6’02256aRobert F Moynihan
Drew HarpPrincetonILB5’112053aRyan Pearson
Cade CulpMaroa-ForsythILB5’81752aJosh Jostes
Jorge LozaMorrisILB5’91905aAlan Thorson
Ethan Van LanduitNewman Central CatholicILB6’02052aBrandon Kreczmer
Derek ChandlerMonmouth-RosevilleILB5’111753aJeremy Adolphson
Konnor DaggFairfield HSOLB5’112003aJustin Townsend
Reed TimmermannMater DeiOLB6’02202aJim Stiebel
Aaron WintersBelvidere NorthOLB6’31906aJeff Beck
Johnny NealRochesterOLB5’111854aDerek Leonard
Mel HayBishop McNamaraOLB5’112102aRich Zinanni
Franklin DriscollLimestone HSOLB6’22255aDarin Driscoll
Rylee EdwardsWestvilleOLB5’91902aGuy Goodlove
Marques CovingtonKankakee High SchoolDL6’12105aDerek Hart
Dominic McDonoughPlainfield EastDL6’11957aBrad Kunz
Dustin JohnsonWilliamsville HSDL6’11953aAaron Kunz
Caleb CopePekin HSDL6’22657aDoug Nutter
Ryan SchultzLawrencevilleDL6’32352aTravis Reider
Phillip StrahleGlenwood HS DL6’12306aDavid Hay
Cormaic FlynnMonmouth UnitedDL5’111851aDavid Milroy
Colin SheldonSpartaDL6’22802aKyle Gerlach
Brody RankinCharleston HSDL6’43185aJerry Payne

Blue Team

NameSchoolPositionHeightWeightClassHead Coach
Chase MackeyNormal Community HSQB6’32007aJason Drengwitz
Andrew PetrilliTri-ValleyQB6’01852aJosh Roop
Hunter HoffmanDu-PecQB6’21653aTyler Hoffman
Dontrell MaxiLarkinQB6’32157aGrant Dietz
Gabe HilliardCarbondale HS RB5’81705aBryan Lee
Brock WoodRichmond-BurtonRB6’12104aMike Noll
Chandler BinkleyByron HSRB5’101753aJeff Boyer
Mike EstradaStreamwood HSRB6’01857aKeith McMaster
Nolan ObertQuincy Notre Dame RB6’22204aJack Cornell
Eddie ClarkPeoria HSRB6’01855aTim Thornton
Matthew BeltranForreston HSRB6’21851aKeynon Janicke
Venson NewsomMarionWR6’31905aKerry Martin
Christian KeyheaMt. ZionWR6’31754aPatrick Etherton
Clem McCullough IIElginWR5’91658aAnthony Mason
Isaac TurnerNashville HSWR6’31752aStephen Kozuszek
Nate HenryRockridgeWR6’41902aJeff Henry
Ethan GroarkRolling MeadowsWR6’11757aSam Baker
Scott MurrayBuffalo GroveWR5’101857aJeffrey Vik
Marieon AndersonRock IslandWR6’31906aBen Hammer
Colin ShultsMolineTE6’52357aMike Morrissey
Dylan WertNormal WestTE6’32256aNathan Fincham
Kai RiosRock IslandTE6’42406aBen Hammer
Patrick PierceTuscolaTE6’12041aAndy Romine
Noah GraySacred Heart-GriffinOL5’92554aKen Leonard
Gavin EnghDeKalb HSOL6’02157aDerek Schneeman 
Tommy WesterveltAthens HS OL5’102301aRyan Knox
Kaden McCombsPlainfield NorthOL6’02958aAnthony Imbordino 
Alejandro ArellanoSterling HSOL6’22605aJonathan Schlemmer
Devin LovellJacksonville HSOL5’92505aMark Grounds
Matthew ZiemkeGrayslake CentralOL6’12456aMike Maloney
Luke ZunkelMcHenryOL5’102207aJon Niemic
Evan EnglandRockford EastOL6’4 2706aGary D Griffin
Nick SanfordWilmingtonOL6’4 2602aJeff Reents
Aiden EtchasonSt. Teresa High SchoolOL6’52502aMark Ramsey
Chase JamesGrayslake CentralOL6’42706aMike Maloney
Mason FoxForreston HSOL6’52501aKeynon Janicke
Justin LawsRoxana HSOL6’12703aWade DeVries
Ryne ButtzMt. ZionOL6’52804aPatrick Etherton
Caroline HazenMoline HSK5’41207aMike Morrissey
Jack MolloySaint Ignatius College PrepDB6’01756aMatt Miller
Cranston WallMoline HSDB5’111757aMike Morrissey
Austin PierceWest AuroraDB5’111708aNate Eimer
Logan CounsellWesclinDB5’111802aRay Kauling
Gavin DayPiasa Southwestern DB5’101703aPatrick Keith
Andrew BowlesAntioch DB6’21856aBrian Glashagel
Toriano TateDeKalb High SchoolS6’01907aDerek Schneeman 
Peyton WebsterSpringfield HS S5’101806aRoy Gully
Lucas KessingerRidgewood (Cambridge HS)S6’21951aBruce Redding
Landon EngelmanNokomisS5’9 1751aPaul Watson
Nolin HulettIllinois Valley High SchoolS6’21904aTim Heinz
Lamark ThreadgillCarbondaleS5’81305aBryan Lee
Pat ShadidGlenbard WestILB6’01958aChad Hetlet
Sam AtkinsWheaton St. Francis HSILB6’02054aBob McMillen
Tarrone JacksonFreeeport HSILB5’81755aAnthony Dedmond
Kyle KuhnPana HS ILB6’41852aTrevor Higgins
Nolan KulavicSpringfield HSILB6’22106aRoy Gully
Chris Swayne Jr. Lasalle-PeruILB5’82005aJose Medina
Brock KrumboltzBeardstownOLB6’22203aElliott Craig
Logan WillMascoutahOLB5’111905aAaron Hilgendorf
Allan RichardsWilmingtonOLB6’32152aJeff Reents
Tye NiekampNormal CommunityOLB6’42357aJason Drengwitz
Gavin SarvisBurlington Central OLB6’21955aBrian Melvin
Jordan MeridethChester HSOLB5’10 1952aBilly Belton
Haven HatfieldTuscola HS DL6’22501aAndy Romine
Graham PierceGlenbard WestDL6’32208aChad Hetlet
Ralpheal BoydChrist the King JesuitDL5’112251aElbert Muhammad 
Isaac JanyChester HSDL6’42152aBilly Belton
Justin YeazellPlainfield NorthDL6’01958aAnthony Imbordino
Braden AlfanoRochelleDL6’01805aKyle Kissack
Daniel HawkinsPrairie Central DL6’32403aAndrew Quain
Colton RoswellAlton-Marquette DL5’102952aLeon McElrath III
Magnus WellsHillsboroDL6’32353aJoe Reed