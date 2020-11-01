3-in-1 Podcast: Post Purdue

(WCIA) — 14 players sat out against Purdue, including two that tested positive for COVID-19. Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda break down the Purdue-Illinois game, and how the Illini faired without their starting quarterback Brandon Peters. They share their biggest takeaways from Coran Taylor’s performance as a fourth string, turned QB1, plus reaction from head coach Lovie Smith and the players after the game. Lot’s of positives and negatives to take away from week two–and COVID isn’t just one of them.