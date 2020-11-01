3-in-1 Podcast: Post Purdue

(WCIA) -- The IHSA fall sports season came to a close on Saturday, at the Boys' and Girls' Cross Country Sectional Meets.

At the 1A Sectional in Decatur, Uni High's Kate Ahmari takes the title clocking in at 18:29. She's followed by Mabry Bruhn who helps the Sages take the 1A Girls' Team Title. In the boys' race, Layton Hall crosses the finish line first with a time of 15:27, and he leads the Knights to a first place as a team.