(WCIA) -- Illinois Football is set to take the field with their new head coach for the very first time. On Tuesday morning, Bret Bielema will kick off his first spring practice since taking over the program. The team will hold 15 practices over the course of 5 weeks, including a spring game set for April 19th.

Since Bielema took over, the new coaching staff has been able to evaluate the team briefly through offseason workouts. The staff was also able to hold a limited amount of meetings with the players as well, but they're looking forward to finally seeing everything in action on the field.