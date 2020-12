(WCIA) -- The weather forecasted a grind it out, defensive game for the annual battle for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. But injuries and COVID-19 issues were some of the reasons that the Illini defense didn’t show up. They suffered their 6th straight loss to Northwestern, falling 28-10.

It was announced just before the game that Safety Tony Adams tested positive for COVID-19, and corner Nate Hobbs had to sit for contact tracing. As a result Marquez Beason, Jartavis Martin and Kerby Joseph were all thrust into bigger roles. Starting center Doug Kramer also left the game with an injury and did not return.