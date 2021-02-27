3-in-1 Podcast: Bucked the Badgers

(WCIA) — The Illini pick up another win without their star Ayo Dosunmu, which bodes well for the present and future of Illinois Basketball. Marlee Wierda and Bret Beherns break down a 74-69 Illini win, after they defeated No. 23 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in back-to-back years. Between turnovers, free throw shooting, and a D’Mitrik Trice heater–it was a close one, but the Illini found a way to win. Also hear from Brad Underwood, and what’s left to play for as the end of the regular season approaches.
Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Bucked-the-Badgers-er6mjc